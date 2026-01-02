EPL: Rosenior Leads Race For Chelsea Managerial Position

Chelsea have moved swiftly to begin the search for a new head coach following Enzo Maresca’s departure, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior emerging as the leading candidate for the role.

Maresca, 45, stepped down on Thursday after just one season in charge, amid reports of growing internal tensions with the club’s hierarchy and ownership.

The Italian, who previously led Leicester City to promotion, leaves as Chelsea once again looks to reset their long-term project.

New Telegraph gathered that Rosenior, 41, is currently viewed as the frontrunner to replace Maresca, although the club is understood to be considering other options as the process continues.

“The Englishman currently manages Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who are owned by BlueCo, the same investment consortium that purchased Chelsea in 2022, a link that is believed to strengthen his candidacy.”

The former Hull City manager is believed to have strong internal support at Stamford Bridge. As speculation over a move to west London intensifies, Strasbourg are already understood to be weighing up potential replacements should Rosenior leave.

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has also been cited as a possible alternative as Chelsea continues to assess the market.

The club’s ownership is expected to maintain its data-driven, progressive approach to recruitment, with a clear focus on appointing a head coach who aligns with its long-term vision.

Chelsea had previously considered several high-profile names before appointing Maresca in 2024, including Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank, who has since moved from Brentford to Tottenham.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham manager Marco Silva have also been linked with the role in the past, although it remains unclear whether either features on the current shortlist.