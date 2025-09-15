Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United captain and record goalscorer, has stated that the team has gotten worse under it’s current manager, Ruben Amorim.

This came following United’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, describing the performance as proof of the club’s stagnancy.

Amorim’s appointment as the team’s manager came on November 1, 2024, with hopes that he would turn the team around after a disappointing season under Erik ten Hag.

However, after 10 months, the team remains the same under Amorim’s regime.

On Monday, BBC Sports revealed that his team received a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, leaving many supporters in the away end leaving long before the final whistle.

On the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, the former EnglandStriker said, “I want to be as supportive and positive as I can be of the manager and the players,”

“But it is tough to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we’re seeing things that will get results soon.

“We’re seeing none of that, and it is very difficult. There was an image towards the end of the game where I saw the Manchester United fans leaving.

“You could hear the fans singing Amorim’s name, but I think that is so powerful that the United fans were leaving the game.

“You know the game is over and I think they were very disappointed in what they were seeing. It is hard to see how it continues.

“What are the patterns? What are we seeing that might improve the team moving forward?”,” he said.

Last term, united emerged 15th in the league with 42 points, their lowest position since 1989–90.

They earned their fewest points in a top-flight season since they were last relegated in 1973–74.

Since Amorim’s appointment as coach, they have spent about £250m on new signings, while shipping out most of their so-called ‘bomb squad’.

This has enabled him to revamp his side into a 3-4-3 system that he has vowed not to deviate from after enjoying success with sporting. However, many of last season’s problems already appear to be resurfacing. Rooney said, “I think after the last year when Ten Hag got sacked and Ruben came in, we’re hearing how they’re going to play and it is going to change,” said Rooney, who scored 253 goals for United between 2004 and 2017. “I think if the manager is honest with himself, it has got worse,”