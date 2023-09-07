EPL Reveal Manager, Player Of The Month Nominees

The English Premier League (EPL) has revealed the five nominees for August’s Manager of the Month.

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola heads up the nominations after the champions’ 100% start to the new campaign while his former colleague Mikel Arteta is also in the running for the August award with 10 points from Arsenal’s opening four games.

David Moyes will be hoping to join Guardiola on 11 Manager of the Month accolades following his side’s strong opening while Liverpool counterpart Jürgen Klopp could match the West Ham boss’s haul of 10.

Earlier on Thursday, the first six nominees for the Player of the Month award were revealed. Tottenham new boy James Maddison joins Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) and Rodri (Manchester City) in the running for the season’s inaugural accolade.