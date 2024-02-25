EPL Results: Iwobi, Bassey Stun Man United, Crystal Palace Shine

The English Premier League matchday 26 resumed earlier on Saturday, February 24, with some hot fixtures that produced some stunning results.

The matchday began with four Premier League games which took place simultaneously across all venues.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace had it a bit easier when their visitors, Burnley went a man-down as Josh Brownhill was shown a red card in the 35th minute.

Despite that, the hosts didn’t score until the 68th minute of the encounter when Chris Richards scored the match opener. Jordan Ayew scored the second goal for Palace in the 71st minute, and Jean-Philippe Mateta made it 3-0 in the 79th minute.

At Villa Park, it was a goal rush as six goals were recorded in the thrilling encounter between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The hosts scored the opener as early as in the 4th minute from Ollie Watkins. Douglas Luiz scored two goals within 10 minutes to make it 3-0 before halftime.

However, Nottingham Forest didn’t go down without a fight as they also scored a goal before the first half ended courtesy of Moussa Niakhaté’s strike.

Forest staged a comeback especially after Moussa Niakhaté scored the second goal for the visitors in the 48th minute. However, Leon Bailey sealed a 4-2 victory for the hosts in the 60th minute.

At Falmer Stadium, 10-man Brighton fought from a goal down to draw 1-1 with visitors, Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite scored the match-opener in the 73rd minute for Everton. The visitors thought they would have it easier when Billy Gilmour was red-carded in the 81st minute.

However, Lewis Dunk scored the equalizer for the home team in the additional 5th minute.

At Old Trafford, it was Super Eagles of Nigeria stars’ show as Fulham defeated Manchester United away from home using their 2023 AFCON stars.

Twenty-four-year Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey, scored the match opener in the 65th minute. Harry Maguire made it 1-1 in the 89th minute.

When coach Erik ten Hag and his boys thought they would run away with a draw, Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi made it a 2-1 win for Fulham in the additional 7th minute.