EPL Results: Bassey Scores, Marmoush Records First Hat-Trick, Others

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey has made a significant impact with his first goal of the season, leading Fulham to a commendable victory over third-placed Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League win at Craven Cottage in 2025.

The Premier League match began positively for Fulham, who took the lead in the 15th minute. Adama Traore showcased his creative skills by skillfully setting up Emile Smith Rowe, who found the net with a well-placed header after evading two defenders.

Nottingham Forest responded strongly, equalizing just eight minutes before the half-time whistle. Chris Wood executed an impressive turn to create space for himself and curled a low shot into the corner, aided by a slight deflection off Bassey.

Following halftime, Fulham emerged with renewed energy, and their efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when Bassey headed in a flicked-on corner from Raul Jimenez. This goal helped Fulham climb to eighth place, just five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, while Forest remained three points clear of City.

In the first match this Saturday, Arsenal moved within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to substitute Mikel Merino’s two late goals, which secured a win against a determined Leicester City.

After a period of uncertainty regarding their striker situation, Merino stepped up in a big way. He found the net at the far post after coming on for an out-of-form Raheem Sterling, breaking the deadlock in the 81st minute with help from Arsenal’s young standout, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who was a constant threat and hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

West Ham Vs Man United: Premier League Issue Statement On VAR Controversy Merino added a second goal just three minutes from the end, effectively sealing a crucial win that keeps Arsenal’s title ambitions alive. Leicester fought valiantly throughout the match and nearly took the lead when Myles Lewis-Skelly made a crucial intervention, preventing Bobby de Cordova-Reid from capitalizing on a cross from Jordan Ayew. Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Leicester brought a sense of relief, particularly given their current challenges with injuries to key players, including Kai Havertz. At the Etihad Stadium Omar Marmoush marked his arrival at Manchester City in spectacular fashion, netting a rapid first-half hat-trick against Newcastle. This performance propelled City into fourth place in the Premier League standings. Marmoush’s scoring spree was initiated by capitalizing on Kieran Trippier’s defensive misstep, and he followed it with a well-placed finish from a key pass by Ilkay Gundogan. Substitute James McAtee added a fourth for City, showcasing the depth of their squad even in the absence of key defenders. As City prepares for a crucial Champions League match against Real Madrid, they hope that Erling Haaland’s minor injury won’t have lasting effects. In another hard-fought match, Ipswich Town demonstrated resilience by securing a draw against Aston Villa despite being down to 10 men for nearly an hour. After a challenging first half, Ipswich’s defence held strong until Liam Delap scored against the run of play. Ollie Watkins’ close-range equalizer kept the tension high, and despite Villa’s efforts to find a winner, Ipswich held firm for a well-earned point, moving above Leicester on goal difference. Bournemouth delivered an impressive performance with goals from Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie, and Marcus Tavernier, defining their dominance in a match against Southampton. Although Southampton managed to cut the deficit after Kamaldeen Sulemana’s goal, Bournemouth sealed their victory and climbed to fifth place in the league. The Cherries demonstrated efficient play throughout, reflecting their growing confidence as they continue to build momentum this season. Kevin Schade’s first-half goal played a pivotal role in securing Brentford a hard-earned victory against West Ham in the Premier League. This win marks an impressive achievement for Brentford, as they now find themselves 11th in the table and have successfully won three consecutive away matches, a notable feat in the top flight. Unfortunately for Graham Potter’s West Ham, this match added to their recent struggles, as they have lost three of their last four encounters since their victory over Fulham on January 14. Similar to their previous meeting in September, where Brentford scored shortly after kickoff, Thomas Frank’s side made an optimal start to the game. A well-placed lofted pass from Yoane Wissa was brilliantly nodded on by Bryan Mbeumo, allowing Schade to capitalize and find the net on his second attempt, with goal-line technology confirming the score against home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Brentford maintained a strong grip on the game, with Schade coming close to adding to the scoreline by hitting the outside of the post, while Wissa had two goals disallowed for offside, the second of which came after what seemed like a brilliant team move that VAR overturned due to an offside in the build-up involving Kristoffer Ajer. The first half concluded with mixed emotions for the home fans, who expressed their frustration at the half-time whistle. West Ham made adjustments at the break by bringing on on-loan Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, leading to a noticeable improvement in their performance. However, they faced challenges breaking through a steadfast Brentford defence.

