EPL Result: 10 Men Chelsea Crush Brighton

It was a big fight for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as their beautiful start to their game against Brighton almost turned sour.

Chelsea grabbed the opening goal of the match as early as in the 17th minute thanks to Enzo Fernandez.

Minutes later, Levi Colwill doubled the lead for the home side in the 21st minute.

Towards the end of the first half, Facundo Buonanotte got one goal back for the visitors as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

In the second half, things started to look ugly for Chelsea after a beautiful start as their English midfielder, Conor Gallagher, was shown a red card in the 45th minute.

From that point, Chelsea had to battle-spirited Brighton with ten men. Despite playing with a man down, Fernández stepped up to score his second goal of the match in the 65th minute via a spot-kick.

Brighton didn’t go down without a fight as they struggled to get back into the game despite having a numerical advantage. But the best they could get was a late goal as the game ended 3-2 in favour of Chelsea.