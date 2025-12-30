EPL: Red Devils To Extend Wolves’ Misery

Manchester United head into their final game of 2025 just three points off a spot in the Premier League top four, and they should keep the pressure on the teams above them against the Championship-bound Wolves.

The Red Devils’ hard-fought win over Newcastle on Boxing Day leaves them with only one defeat from their last six games, one of which was a 4-1 win away to Wolves earlier this month, and they can do the double over the ailing visitors today.

Wolves followed that defeat with three more losses, extending their losing streak to 12 games and leaving them with just two points from 18 top-flight games.

Their losing run may be set to continue, but they have at least shown some progression going forward in recent weeks, finding the net in defeat to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United this month.

Ruben Amorim’s side have conceded in five of their last six matches, so backing them to win and concede at Old Trafford appeals, along with a third 2-1 defeat in five games for Wolves as our correct score prediction.