EPL Reacts To Referee’s Abuse As Investigations Begin

The English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday strongly condemned the abuse aimed at referee, Michael Oliver.

The Premier League Football made this condemnation in a press statement issued in reaction to the Sunday night alleged abuse.

Oliver has come under serious backlash following his decision to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly during Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Wolves.

New Telegraph reports that the development has led to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), and police opening an investigation.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card, after catching Matt Doherty during a counter-attack.

The decision has generated a lot of controversy, leading to outcry from Arsenal supporters on social media.

Officials later claimed the teenager was sent off due to “serious foul play”.

Oliver has been sent threats and abuse since the incident and the Premier League has come out with a statement to condemn any abuse.

“The Premier League strongly condemns the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver,” a statement read.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse. We will continue to support Michael, PGMOL and all investigations.”

The PGMOL had also sent out a statement deploring the abuse suffered by Oliver, as they confirmed police were looking into the reports.

