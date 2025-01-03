Share

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has reportedly turned down three offers from Saudi Arabia worth £35 million a year.

New Telegraph gathered that the Red Devil are prepared to let Rashford leave in this January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been left out of the matchday squad by manager Ruben Amorim for four consecutive matches.

Amorim’s decision means Rashford’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain.

However, the England international will only go to a competitive club and play in a league that would give him a chance of regaining his place in the national team.

He has now turned down three mega-money offers from the Saudi Pro League that would eclipse his £315,000-a-week deal at United and has also ruled out any moves to Turkey.

Rashford is also open to staying at United, where he is under contract until June 2028.

