Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has reportedly turned down three offers from Saudi Arabia worth £35 million a year.
New Telegraph gathered that the Red Devil are prepared to let Rashford leave in this January transfer window.
The 27-year-old has been left out of the matchday squad by manager Ruben Amorim for four consecutive matches.
READ ALSO:
- Real Reason Man United Fire Ten Hag As Xavi Tops Replacement List
- BREAKING: Man United Sack Ten Hag
- West Ham Vs Man United: Premier League Issue Statement On VAR Controversy
Amorim’s decision means Rashford’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain.
However, the England international will only go to a competitive club and play in a league that would give him a chance of regaining his place in the national team.
He has now turned down three mega-money offers from the Saudi Pro League that would eclipse his £315,000-a-week deal at United and has also ruled out any moves to Turkey.
Rashford is also open to staying at United, where he is under contract until June 2028.