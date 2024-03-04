EPL: Rashford, Evans Not 100% Fit Against Man City – Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has stated that Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford were not entirely fit for Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

The Premier League winners took all three points at the Etihad as goals from Erling Haaland and twice from Phil Foden followed Rashford’s opening score.

After the game, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “We had two players on the pitch who were not 100% (fit).

“Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford, but they gave everything like the whole team and we are disappointed with the score.”

“I don’t know, they had to come off, but I preferred to keep them (Rashford and Evans) on as the organisation was very good.”