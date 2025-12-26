‘Only 26’ — EPL Pundit Urges Clubs To Sign Osimhen

Crook voiced his surprise that no Premier League club pursued the 26-year-old, especially considering the league’s strong demand for proven centre-forwards.

“Victor Osimhen scored 37 goals in 41 games last season on loan at Galatasaray. He has 11 in 15 this season,” Crook stated.

“He looks ready-made for the Premier League. I am surprised that nobody went for him. He is only 26.”

Osimhen’s scoring exploits have continued this season, with 12 goals in just 16 matches, reinforcing his status as a reliable goalscorer.

He is currently representing the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and featured in Nigeria’s 2-1 opening win over Tanzania.

If Nigeria reach the tournament final, Osimhen could miss as many as five club matches for Galatasaray.