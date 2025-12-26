‘Only 26’ — EPL Pundit Urges Clubs To Sign Osimhen

Alex Crook has urged Premier League clubs to target Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window, emphasising his potential impact at the highest level.
Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan last season after a potential Chelsea move collapsed on deadline day, has been in sensational form.
The Nigerian international played a key role in guiding the Istanbul side to a domestic double, scoring an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.
Despite ongoing links to a top English club, the former African Footballer of the Year made a surprising permanent move to Galatasaray during the summer transfer window.
Crook Wants Osimhen In The EPL
Crook voiced his surprise that no Premier League club pursued the 26-year-old, especially considering the league’s strong demand for proven centre-forwards.
“Victor Osimhen scored 37 goals in 41 games last season on loan at Galatasaray. He has 11 in 15 this season,” Crook stated.
“He looks ready-made for the Premier League. I am surprised that nobody went for him. He is only 26.”
Osimhen’s scoring exploits have continued this season, with 12 goals in just 16 matches, reinforcing his status as a reliable goalscorer.
He is currently representing the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and featured in Nigeria’s 2-1 opening win over Tanzania.
If Nigeria reach the tournament final, Osimhen could miss as many as five club matches for Galatasaray.
