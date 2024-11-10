New Telegraph

EPL: People Want Man City’s Era To Be Over – Guardiola

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has claimed that people want his team’s era to be over.

The Spanaird spoke after Man City failed to beat Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, November 9.

Guardiola watched as Brighton came from a goal down to beat the Cityzens at the Falmer Stadium.

“I love a challenge. I won’t step back, more than ever I want to do it,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

“People want our era to be over but… we’re not finished yet.”

Guardiola has led Man City to win six Premier League titles in the last seven years.

