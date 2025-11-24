EPL Outfit Look To Rescue Eagles Star From Serie A Club

English Premier League side Sunderland are showing strong interest in Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo DeleBashiru, according to reports from Soccernet.ng. The newly promoted club is considering a move for the Lazio player ahead of the January transfer window.

Dele-Bashiru joined Lazio last year from Hatayspor in a deal worth €3.43 million, but his time in Italy has been a mix of good and bad moments. He has played 33 matches, scoring five goals and providing three assists. At the start of this season, he was a regular in the team, playing in central midfield under coach Maurizio Sarri.

However, things changed when he suffered a hamstring injury in September, forcing him to miss several games. Even before the injury, there had been questions about his future at the club.

Last summer, there were strong rumours that he might leave, but he ended up staying. Those rumours have now returned, especially with his recent spell on the sidelines.

According to Lazio News 24, Sunderland see Dele-Bashiru as a possible addition to strengthen their squad. The Black Cats have made an impressive return to the Premier League, collecting 19 points from their first 12 matches.

They also spent heavily in the summer, bringing in new players for different positions. With Sunderland keen to add more quality in January, DeleBashiru could get the chance to revive his career in England — and possibly make a strong return to form for club and country.