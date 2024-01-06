EPL: Osimhen, Chelsea Set To Sign Pre-Contract Agreement

Victor Osimhen, a striker for Napoli, is anticipated to sign a pre-contract with Chelsea, as per TEAMtalk.

Osimhen is rumoured to have decided he wants to leave the Serie A winners this summer.

Despite having a release clause of over £112 million, the 25-year-old will not be going this month.

Osimhen, however, is open to signing a pre-contract in January before heading to Chelsea at the end of the current campaign.

READ ALSO:

According to the report, Osimhen has been in regular touch with former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel in an attempt to convince him to sign with the Blues.

For the most part of the season, Osimhen has been at the top of Chelsea’s list of players they would like to add to their roster.