Arsenal prodigy, Ethan Nwaneri has etched his name in the record books by breaking a Premier League milestone previously held by his teammate, Bukayo Saka, during the Gunners’ commanding 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

In what has been considered a remarkable breakout season, Nwaneri has quickly established himself as a pivotal figure under manager Mikel Arteta, making an impressive 24 appearances in his debut full season at the club.

The Basque manager has shown immense faith in the 17-year-old midfielder, granting him significant responsibilities on the pitch, and Nwaneri has responded with performances that underline his potential and importance to Arsenal’s ambitions.

During the recent clash against Leicester City, Nwaneri achieved a historic feat by becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to complete five or more successful dribbles and provide an assist in a single match, accomplishing this at just 17 years and 331 days old.

This remarkable achievement surpassed the record previously held by Saka, who set the bar at 18 years and 164 days during a match against Newcastle in 2020.

Furthermore, just last month, Nwaneri made headlines again by becoming the second-youngest Englishman ever to score in the UEFA Champions League, netting a decisive winner against Girona on the final matchday of the group stage.

His contributions also saw him recognized as the second-youngest player in Arsenal’s history to score in the Premier League, trailing only behind the legendary Cesc Fabregas.

As Arsenal currently find themselves seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fiercely competitive title race, Nwaneri’s burgeoning talent and versatility will be crucial as the Gunners vie for glory across all fronts this season.

