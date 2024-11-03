New Telegraph

November 3, 2024
EPL: Nistelrooy Identifies Man Utd Player Who’ll Be Great At Old Trafford

Interim Manchester United manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has revealed that Joshua Zirkzee will be great at the club.

Zirkzee joined the Red Devils in a £36.5 million deal from Bologna last summer.

Speaking ahead of the Man United’s Premier League tie with Chelsea on Sunday evening at Old Trafford, Nistelrooy said the 23-year-old has a lot of talent.

“Joshua Zirkzee will be a great player for Man United,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“He has a lot of talent, good age. Lots of potential to develop, one that we have to look after and give him time.

“He will get better and better and will be a very good player for this.”

