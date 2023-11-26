EPL: Newcastle Too Strong For 10-Man Chelse

Alexander-Arnold Rescues Point for Liverpool Against City

…as Pedro’s Double Seals Dramatic Brighton Win

Second-half goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and An – thony Gordon helped New – castle return to winning ways in the Premier League with an em – phatic victory over Chelsea at St James’ Park. Lascelles’ free header from Gordon’s cross gave the Magpies a 2-1 lead on the hour mark, before Joelinton capitalised on a Thiago Silva error to double the hosts’ advantage just 90 seconds later.

And Gordon netted his fifth of the season with seven minutes remaining to put the seal on a comprehensive victory for Newcastle, who lost at Bournemouth in their previous match. Fit-again Alexander Isak had opened the scoring in an entertaining first half, sending a composed finish beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from 17-year-old Lewis Miley’s threaded pass.

Raheem Sterling’s delightful freekick restored parity 10 minutes later, but the visitors were architects of their own downfall in the second half as Lascelles and Joelinton put the game out of Chelsea’s reach. They were reduced to 10 men when Reece James was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Gordon, who completed the scoring late on.

Newcastle’s fifth straight home league win moves them to within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham, while Chelsea remain just inside the top half. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late equaliser gave Liverpool a point at Manchester City in the meeting of the Premier League’s top two at Etihad Stadium. In a game that did not touch the heights of previous encounters between the main domestic powers of recent times, reigning champions City led when Erling Haaland was the beneficiary of Liverpool keeper Alisson’s poor clearance.

It made him the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals – in his 48th match – and gave City an advantage they held until the closing stages. Ruben Dias thought he had added City’s second, only to see his goal ruled out for a foul on Alisson, before Alexander-Arnold made Pep Guardiola’s side pay for a failure to kill Liverpool off. Alexander-Arnold had a tough game defensively trying to contain the lively Jeremy Doku, but demonstrated his quality 10 minutes from time with a crisp, low strike from the edge of the area that gave Ederson no chance.

Meanwhile, Substitute Joao Pedro scored twice as 10-man Brighton condemned Nottingham Forest to a first home defeat of the season in a fiery five-goal thriller at the City Ground. Anthony Elanga had headed Forest in front early on, but Evan Ferguson levelled before Pedro’s double. He was called upon in the first half to replace the injured Ansu Fati and scored deep into injury time with a header, then after the break from the penalty spot to put the Seagulls 3-1 ahead.

Forest pulled one back with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring a penalty after a VAR review, and Lewis Dunk was shown two yellow cards in 12 seconds and sent off for protesting too vigorously. Steve Cooper’s Forest made a quick start and took the lead inside three minutes when Elanga met Gibbs-White’s excellent cross with an emphatic header at the back post.