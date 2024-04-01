EPL: Neville Singles Out One Arsenal Player For Criticism Against City

The legendary player for Manchester United, Gary Neville, has voiced his displeasure with David Raya’s performance in goal for the Gunners during Sunday’s derby against Manchester City.

Raya’s kicking was not good today; he missed a lot of targets and even stumbled while kicking the ball, however, he did make a vital save to deny Nathan Ake.

The home fans began to jeer at him as a result.

Throughout Sky Sports’ broadcast of the match, Neville blasted Raya’s play, especially his shoddy kicking.

The veteran defender added that despite possibilities for both teams to score, the first half of the game was “strange.”

He said: “Raya’s kicking has been terrible. It’s not helping him that he keeps falling over as he kicks it.”