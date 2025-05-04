Share

Controversial British broadcaster and Arsenal supporter, Piers Morgan, has slammed the club following their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Morgan described the Gunners’ performance as “Poor” and criticised what he perceives as a recurring pattern of the team fading in intensity as the season draws to a close.

Taking to his verified X handed on Sunday, Morgan wrote, “Poor performance by Arsenal today.

“I don’t understand why we seem to end every season with less intensity than many of our rivals. This should be the time for peak intensity, focus, drive and will-to-win.”

Bournemouth stunned Mikel Arteta’s side with goals from Dean Huijsen and Evanilson, while Declan Rice scored a consolation goal for the hosts. The result leaves Arsenal only three points ahead of third-placed Manchester City in the Premier League standings, raising concerns as the title race intensifies.

Looking ahead, Arsenal face a crucial Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, where Morgan hopes to see a more spirited display. “I hope we raise our game to cauldron level energy,” he added.

The loss marks a potentially significant setback for Arsenal’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe, as questions mount over their ability to sustain performance levels in the season’s critical final weeks.

