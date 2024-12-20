EPL: McTominay Explains Why He Left Man Utd

Share

Napoli Midfielder, Scott McTominay has said that his decision to leave Manchester United was ‘mutual’ between him and the Premier League club.

The Scotland midfielder left United last summer transfer window to join Serie A side Napoli in a £25.7 million deal.

Speaking to the BBC, McTominay said he has no regrets leaving the Red Devils because it was what he wanted.

McTominay said: “I took it, I didn’t look back, it didn’t take me long to make the decision.

“I knew that was what I wanted, and I’ll never have any regrets in my life.

“It was a mutual decision for all of us, I’m enjoying it at Napoli.”

McTominay has been impressive for Napoli so far this season under manager Antonio Conte.

