EPL: Mcneil Gives Everton First Win Since Deduction

Dwight McNeil’s clinical strike gave Everton their first win since they had 10 Premier League points deducted as they hung on to beat Nottingham Forest. McNeil netted his first goal of the campaign at the City Ground with a crisp half-volley at the back post. The win also helped Sean Dyche’s side, bottom at kick-off after Burnley’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United earlier, move off the foot of the table to 18th.

It heaps pressure on Forest boss Steve Cooper after consecutive home defeats. Burnley ended their wait for a Premier League home win in style with a 5-0 rout of fellow strugglers Sheffield United, climbing off the foot of the table and piling pressure on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom. Jay Rodriguez needed just 15 seconds to head Vincent Kompany’s side in front and Jacob Bruun Larsen doubled the lead in the 28th minute, with United ending the first half a man down after Oli McBurnie collected two petulant yellow cards in quick succession.

More pain followed for United in the second half as Zeki Amdouni and Luca Koleosho scored two in the space of three minutes before Josh Brownhill added a fifth, giving Burnley their biggest ever Premier League win. No English league club had ever opened a season with eight home defeats and Burnley could not afford to set that record against a United side who began the day one point better off, with these two starting the day first and second in terms of the worst starts to a Premier League season by promoted sides.

Both Burnley’s wins to date have come against teams promoted alongside them in the summer, but after encouraging displays against Crystal Palace and West Ham, three points offer tangible reward for improving performances. Brentford returned to winning ways with a deserved victory against Premier League strugglers Luton.

Neal Maupay put the Bees in front early in the second half when he prodded in from close range after Ben Mee scuffed a shot. Mee did not have to wait long to get his name on the scoresheet, as his header just seven minutes later put Brentford firmly in the driving seat. Jacob Brown gave Luton hope by halving the hosts’ lead, but Shandon Baptiste calmed Brent- ford’s nerves by restoring the two-goal cushion.