EPL Match Report: Arsenal 4 – Luton 3, Despite Raya Flops

Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation could have cost the Gunners the Premier League title, but on Tuesday, it was a different ball game as Arsernal are victorious regardless.

Arsenal scored a dramatic win at the death when Declan Rice’s header gave his side a 4-3 win at Luton Town, papering over two very avoidable goals that David Raya conceded in another troubling display.

Aaron Ramsdale was an ever-present for Arsenal last season, turning in a stellar campaign as the club nearly won the league title.

Despite Ramsdale’s solid performances last season, Arsenal brought in Raya over the summer from Brentford in a bid to increase competition at the goalkeeper position.

Raya has since overtaken Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starter, but the Spaniard has been found wanting on several occasions. Tuesday was another of them.

With Arsenal up 2-1 in the second half, Raya could only flap at a corner as Elijah Adebayo rose highest to head home. Just minutes later, Ross Barkley fired underneath Raya’s dive to give Luton a 3-2 lead.

Thankfully for Arsenal, there was still time for Kai Havertz to equalize in the 60th minute before Rice’s 97th-minute winner broke Luton hearts.

Arsenal will live to fight another day and will remain atop the Premier League table. But with the current situation between the sticks, one has to wonder how long that lead can last.