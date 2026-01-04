EPL: Manchester United Hold Leeds To Draw At Elland Road

Manchester United and Leeds United shared the spoils in a closely contested Premier League (EPL) encounter that ended 1-1 on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Elland Road.

After a goalless first half marked by intense midfield battles and cautious defending from both sides, the match came to life just after the hour mark.

Leeds United broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Brenden Aaronson found the back of the net, sending the home supporters into celebration and giving the hosts a deserved lead.

However, Manchester United responded almost immediately. Just three minutes later, Matheus Cunha restored parity with a well-taken goal, ensuring the visitors were quickly back on level terms and shifting the momentum of the game.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, creating half-chances but failing to convert as disciplined defending and goalkeeping kept the scoreline unchanged.

The draw reflected an evenly balanced contest, with neither side able to assert full control.

Attention will now turn to the return fixture, with Manchester United set to host Leeds United at Old Trafford on April 11, 2026, in what promises to be another fiercely competitive meeting between the long-standing rivals.