EPL: Manchester City Move Closer To January Deal For Semenyo

Manchester City are reportedly in advanced discussions with Bournemouth over a possible January transfer for winger Antoine Semenyo.

According to the reports, the Premier League champions have initiated contact regarding the 25-year-old forward, whose £65 million release clause is expected to become active between January 1 and January 10.

Sources indicate that Semenyo’s representatives are scheduled to travel to Manchester this week to negotiate personal terms and discuss a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sky Sports reports that City are currently the only club to formally approach Bournemouth about triggering the clause, despite earlier interest from several top sides, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

However, Chelsea are believed to have cooled their interest, while Tottenham have shifted focus to alternative targets.

With the January transfer window approaching, Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his attacking options, and Semenyo is viewed as a strong candidate to add depth and versatility to City’s frontline.