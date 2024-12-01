New Telegraph

December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EPL: Man Utd’s…

EPL: Man Utd’s Mainoo, Martinez To Miss Arsenal Game Wednesday

Manchester United will be without Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez for their Premier League trip to Arsenal in midweek.

The two players will be suspended for the game after picking up yellows card against Everton on Sunday.

It is the fifth booking for both Mainoo and Martinez, which means an automatic one-match ban.

READ ALSO:

This is a big blow for the new United boss, Ruben Amorim, as Mainoo and Martinez are crucial to his tactical system.

The game will also be the first time Amorim is facing one of the top 6 teams in a league fixture.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tunji-Ojo Calls For Probe Over Non-Payment Of Paramilitary Officers
Read Next

Otti To Investors: Return To Aba, Challenges That Forced You Out Are Cut Down Drastically
Share
Copy Link
×