EPL: Man Utd’s Mainoo, Martinez To Miss Arsenal Game Wednesday

Manchester United will be without Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez for their Premier League trip to Arsenal in midweek.

The two players will be suspended for the game after picking up yellows card against Everton on Sunday.

It is the fifth booking for both Mainoo and Martinez, which means an automatic one-match ban.

This is a big blow for the new United boss, Ruben Amorim, as Mainoo and Martinez are crucial to his tactical system.

The game will also be the first time Amorim is facing one of the top 6 teams in a league fixture.

