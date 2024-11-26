EPL: Man Utd Star, Dalot Speaks On Amorim, Says He’s Very Demanding

Share

Manchester United defender, Diogo Dalot has insisted that their new manager, Ruben Amorim is very demanding.

Dalot spoke with journalists following Man United’s recent Premier League 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Recall that the match against Ipswich Town was Amorim’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.

Amorim had recently replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Speaking about the Portuguese gaffer, Dalot said Amorim is exactly the type of manager Man United need at the moment.

“Rúben Amorim is exactly what we need for this type of club,” Dalot said

“He’s very demanding. That’s the standard the club should have, demanding people are really professional and work hard for the team.

“That’s the clear message that he gives us every day.”

