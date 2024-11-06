New Telegraph

November 6, 2024
EPL: Man Utd Can’t Play Like Sporting – Amorim

Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, has warned Manchester United fans to lower their expectations.

Amorim took charge of his final home fixture on Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League.

New Telegraph reports that the 39-year-old will resume as the new United head coach on November 11.

Amorim leaves a Sporting side that are top of the Portuguese league and second on the Champions League table.

It has left United supporters drooling over what he could do with their team.

But Amorim said: “We cannot transport one reality to another context.

“Manchester United cannot play the way we play, they cannot play so defensively, and we will have to adapt ourselves.”

