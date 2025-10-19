In a dramatic twist, Manchester United stunned Liverpool in front of their own fans, securing a 2–1 victory at Anfield all thanks to a late header from Harry Maguire.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Man United struck a shock early as Bryan Mbeumo latched onto a loose ball and fired home inside the opening minute, leaving the hosts reeling.

Liverpool’s hopes were given new life in the 78th minute when Cody Gakpo slotted in after persistent pressure, hitting the post on multiple occasions before finally converting.

However, the thrill was short-lived: six minutes later, Maguire rose highest from a Bruno Fernandes corner to head in the winner, silencing the Anfield faithful.

The result marks Manchester United’s first win at Anfield in nearly a decade, ending a long drought and sending shockwaves through Merseyside.

For Liverpool, the defeat is especially painful: it’s their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, a skid not seen in years, and it piles further pressure on manager Arne Slot and the squad.

Liverpool dominated possession and poured forward continuously in the second half, creating several clear-cut chances and forcing United deep into their own half.

Gakpo threatened repeatedly, rattling the woodwork and causing the United defense to fit. But defensive lapses, poor decisions in the final third, and United’s resilience in crunch moments proved decisive.

In post-match comments, Slot admitted that the second goal was “very sloppy” and acknowledged that Liverpool had created enough chances to force extra time. He urged calm and unity, reminding players that the season is long and full of twists.

United, meanwhile, will cherish the result. It’s a statement win not just for the team but for manager Ruben Amorim, now celebrating back-to-back league victories. They climbed into mid-table with renewed confidence, proving they can grow dangerous even away from home.

This match will be remembered as one of those pivotal moments: when Liverpool’s Anfield fortress trembled and United’s underdog status erupted into triumph on enemy ground.