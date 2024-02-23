EPL: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal To Play Each Other In US Tour

The Premier League teams on Friday announced that Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal will play each other in a number of games in the United States (US) this summer.

On July 27, Man United and Arsenal will play the first game of the pre-season tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On July 31, Liverpool and Arsenal play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Lastly, on August 3, Liverpool and United will play at Columbia’s University of South Carolina.

It is anticipated that Liverpool will have announced the replacement for Jurgen Klopp before the time of their first trip to the United States since 2019.