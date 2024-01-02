EPL: Man United In Negotiations To Send Sancho Back To Dortmund

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly negotiating on a loan agreement for Jadon Sancho.

For the duration of the current campaign, both teams are looking at a deal that will allow Sancho to rejoin the Bundesliga team if it is approved.

In the summer of 2021, United acquired Sancho from Dortmund for a reported £73 million.

However, after he disagreed with manager Erik ten Hag in August 2022, the 23-year-old has not made an appearance for the Red Devils.

Sancho’s deal is set to expire in 2026, although United has the option to extend it by one more year.