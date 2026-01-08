EPL: Man City Title Charge Suffers Pushback After Brighton Draw

Manchester City’s Premier League title push suffered another setback on Wednesday night as they were held to a 1–1 draw by Brighton, with manager Pep Guardiola lamenting his side’s inability to convert chances.

City took the lead in the first half when Erling Haaland calmly converted from the penalty spot after sustained pressure from the home side.

The champions appeared in control for long spells, dominating possession and creating several openings, but failed to add to their advantage before the break.

Brighton grew into the game after half-time and were rewarded with an equaliser through Kaoru Mitoma, who finished low past the goalkeeper following a swift attacking move.

The goal shifted momentum and forced City to push forward again in search of a winner.

Despite creating numerous opportunities in the closing stages, Guardiola’s team were unable to find a decisive goal, extending their run to three consecutive league draws and further denting their title ambitions.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola praised his players’ overall performance but expressed frustration at their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

He noted that while City played with intensity and cohesion, especially with several new faces in the side, their failure to convert clear chances proved costly.

The City boss also highlighted his team’s defensive effort, describing their commitment off the ball as impressive, but stressed that goals are ultimately what decide matches.

According to Guardiola, the missed opportunities were not down to one individual but a collective issue among the attacking players.

The result leaves City with ground to make up in the title race, while Brighton will take confidence from another resilient display against one of the league’s top sides.