EPL: Man City Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola, the manager of the team, disclosed that winger Jeremy Doku had sustained a muscular injury.

For Wednesday night’s second leg of Man City’s UEFA Champions League last-16 victory over FC Copenhagen, Guardiola left Doku off of the team announced on match day.

Man City and Liverpool are separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League table, thus this weekend’s matchup could be the biggest of their season. Man City will be visiting Anfield.

They would take the lead and be the overwhelming favourites to win the championship if they defeated the Reds, who are now ranked ahead of both Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, Doku might not be with them. Guardiola gave an explanation for his absence at the Copenhagen match before kickoff.

He said,“He had some muscular problems so we did not want to take the risk.”

Due to a muscular ailment, Doku missed eight games in December of last year.