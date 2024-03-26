EPL: Man City Star Doubtful For Arsenal clash

Manuel Akanji, a defender for Manchester City, is doubtful for this weekend’s Premier League encounter against Arsenal due to an injury he sustained while playing for Switzerland internationally.

The knock will keep the 28-year-old from playing for his country in their friendly against Ireland, which puts him at risk of missing Sunday’s match against Arsenal at the Etihad.

After joining Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Akanji has started the last 16 games for Switzerland and has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s team this season, appearing in 19 of the 28 league games.

READ ALSO:

This setback occurred just a few days after a hamstring injury forced Kyle Walker to miss England’s friendly 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday night.

It’s unclear if Akanji will be well enough to play in this weekend’s pivotal match against Arsenal.