…as Romero’s late leveller rescues Spurs at Burnley

Omar Marmoush scored his first Premier League goal of the season to help Manchester City return to winning ways by easing past bottom-side Wolves at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side had suffered a miserable start to 2026 by not winning any of their four league games, and the Spaniard decided to give star striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Phil Foden a rest by dropping them to the bench.

The duo came on in the second half by which time their teammates had already made a positive impact to put City back on track in the top-flight.

City grabbed the lead when Marmoush stabbed home Matheus Nunes’ whipped cross, before Semenyo latched on to a ball over the top but his first-time strike was bundled away by Sa.

The hosts doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time to effectively seal the points when Bernardo Silva fizzed a pass into the feet of Semenyo, who converted a cool finish from the edge of the area – and he also rattled the crossbar in the second half. A fantastic first-half performance helped West Ham blow away Sunderland and move to within two points of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and safety.

The Hammers opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Jarrod Bowen’s cross was met by Crysencio Summerville’s thumping header. Ollie Scarles was then tripped by Trai Hume in the penalty area 14 minutes later and Bowen dispatched the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

West Ham rounded off their fine opening 45 minutes with a Mateus Fernandes thunderbolt when the midfielder found the top corner from long range on the stroke of half-time.

In the second period, Sunderland narrowed the deficit through Brian Brobbey who headed in Nordi Mukiele’s cross. Meanwhile, Cristian Romero rescued a point for Tottenham Hotspur late on just as underpressure head coach Thomas Frank faced further embarrassment against struggling Burnley at Turf Moor.

Burnley were on the brink of recording their first Premier League win in 14 games at Turf Moor until captain Romero powered home an 89th-minute header.

Frank, whose position has been under internal scrutiny at Spurs, bought time with a midweek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund, but it remains to be seen if this draw makes his position any more secure.