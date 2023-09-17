EPL: Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Secure Comeback Wins

Second-half goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland helped Manchester City come from behind to beat in-form West Ham and continue their winning start to the Premier League season. James Ward-Prowse’s diving header gave the Hammers the lead against the run of play, but Doku’s first City goal restored parity 43 seconds after the interval.

Silva then collected Julian Alvarez’s looping ball over the top of the West Ham defence before calmly prodding past the onrushing Alphonse Areola. Haaland, who had squandered several earlier opportunities, completed the scoring at London Stadium with a trademark finish.

Also, Liverpool had to come from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Molineux. Wolves dominated for large periods during the first half and took an early lead thanks to Hee- chan Hwang’s goal. The hosts squandered more than one good opportunity though and Liverpool punished them as they came back into the contest in the second half.

Cody Gakpo’s equaliser brought Jurgen Klopp’s men back into the game, before Andy Robertson popped up with a crucial goal five minutes from time. Hugo Bueno’s own goal in injury time sealed the three points for Liverpool.

In another comeback win, Richarlison scored one goal and set up another as Tottenham struck twice deep into stoppage time to come from behind to beat shell- shocked Sheffield United. The Brazil striker, who said this week he would “seek psychological help” for off-the-field issues he has been struggling with, came off the bench to head Spurs level eight minutes into the 16 that were added on.

He then turned provider by picking out an unmarked Dejan Kulusevski in the box for the Sweden midfielder to fire home the winner. Until Richarlison’s intervention, Spurs’ unbeaten Premier League start under new boss Ange Postecoglou had looked to be coming to an end thanks to a Gustavo Hamer strike that crept in off the post.