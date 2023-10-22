EPL: Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle Win as Chelsea, Arsenal Game Ended in a Draw

Manchester City avoided a third consecutive Premier League defeat as two first-half goals secured victory over Brighton at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side had lost their previous two top-flight matches – away to Wolves and Arsenal – and have never recorded three consecutive league defeats under the Spaniard.

The defending champions showed their intent early on as Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after just seven minutes, floating an effort over the head of Brighton keeper Jason Steele after a delightful run and cut- back from Jeremy Doku. Erling Halaand ended a run of three matches without a goal 10 minutes later as he pounced on a Carlos Baleba mistake in the middle of the park and sent a thunderous left-footed shot into the back of the net.

A more composed second half from the visitors saw Ansu Fati capitalise on a poor Manuel Akanji clearance inside the penalty area. The goal made for a nervy final period as City clung on and Brighton pushed for an equaliser with City forced to see out stoppage time with 10 men when Akanji was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Mohamed Salah was the Merseyside derby match-winner with a second-half double as Liverpool defeated 10-man Everton in the Premier League. Salah’s confident penalty in front of the Kop End following Michael Keane’s handball ended a frustrating 75 minutes for the home side and he added a late second later in the game for a 2-0 win.

Newcastle United propelled themselves into the race for Champions League qualification with a thumping victory over Crystal Palace at St James’ Park. First-half goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff were added to by Callum Wilson just past the hour as the Magpies climbed to fifth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal rallied from two goals down to remain unbeaten in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.