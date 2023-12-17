EPL: Man City Falter at Home Against Palace

Chelsea Overcome Dogged Sheffield UTD

…As Miley, 17, Scores as Newcastle Beat 10-Man Fulham

Manchester City’s stuttering title defence suffered another blow as Michael Olise’s 95th-minute penalty rescued a dramatic point for Crystal Palace. City had led 2-0 through goals by Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis and appeared to be cruising to victory until Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled a goal back with 14 minutes remaining. There was more drama to come in stoppage time, when Phil Foden caught Mateta as he attempted to clear and referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot.

Michael Olise stepped up to slot past Ederson and spark wild celebration among the away fans who had seen their team pegged back for much of the match. The draw, City’s third consecutive at home, leaves the defending champions in fourth place, three points behind leaders Liverpool. Chelsea returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over a dogged Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues, beaten by Manchester United and Everton in their past two games, broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half when Cole Palmer slotted home after fine work by Raheem Sterling.

It was 2-0 seven minutes later, Nicolas Jackson converting Palmer’s pass after Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham palmed the ball into the former Manchester City youngster’s path. Chelsea enjoyed almost 80% possession across the 90 minutes, but Conor Gallagher’s long-range effort was their only shot on target in a forgettable first half for Mauricio Pochettino’s team. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Lewis Miley became Newcastle’s youngest Premier League goalscorer as the Magpies bounced back from Champions League elimination with a win over 10-man Fulham.

Fulham had striker Raul Jimenez sent off after 22 minutes following a dangerous, jumping challenge into Sean Longstaff, which caught the Newcastle man in the face. On-pitch referee Sam Barrott originally showed Jimenez a yellow card before video assistant referee Michael Salisbury told Barrott to review the Mexican’s challenge, which was then upgraded to a red card. Anthony Gordon hit the crossbar for the hosts in the first half, before substitute Miley, who joined the club’s academy at the age of seven, fired a low shot past Bernd Leno early in the second half.

Miguel Almiron added a second goal shortly afterwards when the ball broke to him a few yards out after Callum Wilson thought he had been fouled by Antonee Robinson. Dan Burn grabbed a third late on, bundling the ball over the line after his header had been parried by Leno.