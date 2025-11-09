Manchester City delivered a commanding performance at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, sweeping aside Liverpool 3–0 in a result that could have significant implications for the Premier League title race.

City’s dominance was evident from the opening whistle, and they should have taken the lead even earlier when Erling Haaland missed a penalty.

But the Norwegian made amends in the 29th minute, rising highest to meet a Matheus Nunes cross and nodding in his 99th Premier League goal.

From there, Pep Guardiola’s side tightened their grip on the match, pinning Liverpool deep and forcing them into mistakes.

Liverpool thought they had found a lifeline when Virgil van Dijk headed in from close range, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

The decision sparked debate, but it ultimately changed nothing about the pattern of the match. Liverpool struggled for rhythm and cohesion, while City looked sharp, confident and ruthlessly efficient.

After the break, Nico González’s effort took a deflection before beating Marmadashvili, doubling the hosts’ lead and settling them better into the match.

City continued to overwhelm Arne Slot’s side with relentless pressure, crisp passing and aggressive pressing.

Their intensity paid off in the 63rd minute, when Jérémy Doku produced a brilliant solo effort, weaving past defenders before firing a superb finish past Marmadashvili, a goal that sealed the result and underscored the gulf in quality on the day.

The result came on a historic day for Pep Guardiola, who was celebrating his 1,000th match in charge as a manager. His team delivered a performance worthy of the milestone: controlled, clinical and assertive.

With the win, Manchester City move to 22 points from 11 games, keeping them firmly in pursuit of league leaders Arsenal. For Liverpool, the defeat leaves them on 18 points and sliding down to 8th place, raising questions about their consistency and defensive vulnerability.

City now heads into the international break with renewed momentum. Liverpool, meanwhile, must regroup quickly if it hopes to keep pace in what is proving to be a fiercely competitive season.