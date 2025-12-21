Manchester City continued their fine run in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over West Ham United, while Chelsea produced a strong comeback away at Newcastle. Elsewhere, Wolves’ struggles deepened as they stretched their winless run in the league.

At the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland was the star as Manchester City recorded their fifth straight league win to move to the top of the table. The champions now sit one point above Arsenal, who were yet to play Everton at the time of filing this report.

City wasted no time in taking control of the game. Inside five minutes, Haaland opened the scoring, finishing at the second attempt after West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola saved his first shot. It was a bad start for the visitors, who needed a strong opening to have any hope of a result.

City continued to dominate and carved West Ham open with ease. Haaland missed a good chance when he headed wide from close range, while Tijjani Reijnders also tested Areola with a low effort. The Dutch mid- fielder later got his reward seven minutes before half-time, collecting a pass from Haaland, driving forward and firing into the roof of the net to put City firmly in control.

At St James’ Park, Chelsea showed character as they came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. The home side looked comfortable at the break after Nick Woltemade scored twice to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead.

However, Newcastle’s habit of dropping points returned to haunt them. Chelsea captain Reece James pulled one back early in the second half with a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards, sending a clear message that the visitors were not done.

Tension rose when Newcastle were denied a penalty after Trevoh Chalobah challenged Anthony Gordon in the box. Moments later, Chelsea found the equaliser through Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian, who chose Chelsea over Newcastle last summer, took advantage of a defensive slip, raced through on goal and calmly beat Aaron Ramsdale.

In another match, Brentford increased Wolves’ misery with a 2-0 win at Molineux. Keane Lewis Potter scored twice in the second half, his first Premier League goals since January, to seal the points for the visitors.

Wolves had a late chance to get back into the game, but Jorgen Strand Larsen’s penalty was well saved. The defeat extended Wolves’ club record to 10 straight top-flight losses and saw them equal the league’s longest winless run from the start of a season.

With 17 games now played without a victory, Wolves are 14 points away from safety and face a serious relegation battle.

They have just two points so far, putting them dangerously close to Derby County’s record low tally of 11. With tough trips to Liverpool and Manchester United still to come, and new manager Rob Edwards yet to record a win after six matches, the situation looks increasingly bleak for the club.