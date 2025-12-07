EPL: Man City Close Gap On Arsenal As Chelsea Draw

•Wins for Spurs, Everton, Newcastle

Manchester City blew the Premier League title race wide open by capitalising on leaders Arsenal’s defeat in comfortably dispatching Sunderland at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side had seen the Gunners suffer a last-gasp loss against Aston Villa at lunchtime on Saturday and ensured there was no slip-up of their own by swatting aside the visitors to move to within two points of the top.

City initially found it difficult to make inroads against Sunderland’s low block and were frustrated by a solid five-man backline. Having kept the hosts at bay, the visitors saw the game snatched away in the space of four firsthalf minutes, courtesy of goals from City’s two centre-halves.

The Black Cats defenders sat back on Ruben Dias and it proved fatal as the Portugal international strode forward and unleashed a thunderous 30-yard strike, which took a deflection off Dan Ballard and swerved into the top corner.

The hosts doubled their advantage on 35 minutes when Josko Gvardiol leapt highest to power home an unstoppable header from Phil Foden’s inswinging corner and give the hosts a comfortable half-time cushion.

City sought to add to the scoreline in the second half and Jeremy Doku’s low curling effort struck the post, while Foden’s firsttime follow-up was brilliantly blocked. Erling Haaland’s hooked shot was cleared off the line by Lutsharel Geertruida, before Rayan Cherki provided a sublime assist for Foden to head in the third goal. Also, Chelsea striker Liam Delap injured his shoulder during a drab 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Delap appeared to dislocate his shoulder after pulling down Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi while defending a corner. The England Under-21 international was replaced by teenager Marc Guiu after a series of physical duels with Senesi, who also later went off injured after overstretching for the ball in the second half. Both sides struggled in attack despite Chelsea recalling forward Cole Palmer, and the draw was a fair result.

Palmer lasted 58 minutes in his first start since 20 September, having suffered a groin injury before fracturing his toe in an accident at home in November.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Newcastle in the Saturday afternoon games. Tottenham eased the pressure on manager Thomas Frank with a convincing win against his former club Brentford.

The Bees’ visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium had all the hallmarks of a banana skin for Spurs and Frank as he struggles to convince supporters of his pedigree. Instead, against a club where Frank was idolised, Spurs lifted spirits with a thoroughly deserved win to follow their midweek draw at Newcastle. Summer signing Xavi Simons inspired Frank’s side, setting up Richarlison for a simple opener then embarking on a solo run from inside his own half before scoring his first goal for Spurs with a composed finish.

Thierno Barry also ended his long wait for a first Everton goal as the Toffees beat Nottingham Forest to move up to fifth in the Premier League. Barry, who joined in the summer from Villarreal, had gone 16 games without scoring before finally getting on the scoresheet for David Moyes’ side with the second goal against Forest.

Everton made a dream start to the game when a second-minute cross from the in-form Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall deflected off Nikola Milenkovic and into the back of the net.

But they had to wait until firsthalf stoppage time to add to their lead when Iliman Ndiaye led a quick counter-attack before feeding Barry, who rolled the ball beyond goalkeeper Matz Sels.

It was also a comfortable win for Newcastle as they emerged 2-1 winners against 10-man Burnley. Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes scored straight from a corner as 10-man Burnley’s struggles continued at St James’ Park.