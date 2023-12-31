EPL: Man City Close Gap At The Top As Wolves Beat Everton

Rodri and Julian Alvarez scored as Manchester City closed out a remarkable year with a routine 2-0 win over Premier League bottom side Sheffield United. The Champions League final match-winner, Rodri put City on course for a comfortable win at the Etihad Stadium with a fine strike after 14 minutes and Alvarez finished the job in the second half. After a tricky spell earlier in December, City have now ended 2023 a year which brought five trophies including English, European and world titles looking more like their old dominant selves. It was the first time they had secured back-to-back Premier League wins since the first week of November and ended a run of eight games without a clean sheet.

The game also saw Kevin De Bruyne back in a matchday squad for the first time since August. Jack Grealish retained his place in the City side despite a difficult few days following a burglary at his home and played 52 minutes before being withdrawn. Manager Pep Guardiola made two changes to his starting line- up with Josko Gvardiol replacing the injured John Stones and Mateo Kovacic coming in for Matheus Nunes. De Bruyne did not see any action but earned one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon when he warmed up in the second half. In truth, City did not need the Belgium international as they comfortably outplayed the struggling Blades.

Meanwhile, Max Kilman’s first goal in two years inspired Wolves to a dominant win over struggling Everton. The defender’s opener, Matheus Cunha’s tap and Craig Dawson’s strike wrapped up an impressive 3-0 win at Molineux. The squad celebrated with team- mate Mario Lemina’s shirt with the midfielder missing the game following the death of his father.