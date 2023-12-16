EPL: Man City Cannot Afford To Make Mistakes In Title Race – Carragher

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has tipped Manchester City to win the English Premier League (EPL) title this season.

Carragher noted that Man City cannot afford to make silly mistakes when they return from the FIFA Club World Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia.

He further predicted how many points the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal will need to win the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool who face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday currently sits at the top of the EPL table ahead of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Man City.

“This could be one of those seasons in which a side wins the league with a points total in the mid-80s.

“In all but three of the last 10 seasons, the tally of the leaders after 16 games was higher than Liverpool’s going into this weekend.

“Nobody will write City off yet. To me, they remain the favourites,” the former England defender added.

“But their sluggish start by their standards has given the others a chance, and their participation in the Club World Cup presents a golden opportunity for their rivals to open up a considerable gap and generate some scoreboard pressure.

“Even with games in hand, if City return from Saudi Arabia and find themselves 10 points behind, they will be thinking they cannot afford many more mistakes,” Carragher told the Telegraph.