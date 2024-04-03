EPL: Man City, Arsenal Look To Get Back On Track After Stalemate In Etihad

Arsenal’s potentially title-deciding meeting with Manchester City on Sunday turned out to be something of a damp squib as the two sides played out an uninspiring goalless draw but the Citizens and Gunners should get back on track against Aston Villa and Luton today.

The Citizens may have hit their stride over the past few months but it has been a case of controlling games and securing narrow victories rather than blowing the opposition away and they face a Villains outfit that will be keen to keep the scoreline down.

Any defeat could be a close-run affair, though. Manchester City’s last seven Premier League games have produced just 12 goals in total and six of these have featured fewer than three goals. With each of Aston Villa’s last two going under 2.5 goals, backing under 2.5 goals at long odds looks excellent value. Pep Guardiola’s side have won by a 1-0 scoreline in two of their last five league games and have scored exactly once in four of their last six in the top flight, so that looks a stand-out choice in the correct score market.