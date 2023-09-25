Tottenham midfielder, James Maddison has jokingly reacted to Arsenal forwarder, Bukayo Saka after he copied his darts celebration in Sunday’s North London derby.

Saka mimicked Maddison’s arrows celebration after taking the shot, which deflected off Cristian Romero for Arsenal’s 26th-minute opener in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

But 16 minutes later, Maddison cleverly beat Saka on the left to set up Heung-Min Son for Tottenham’s equaliser.

Asked about his England team-mate copying his celebration, Maddison told Spursplay: “Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter and a bit of trash talking on international duty.

“And I got told he did the darts celebration – he must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal I think, so I’ll have a little word with him in there!”

Maddison continued to poke fun at Saka when questioned by Sky Sports News after the game.

Asked by reporter Michael Bridge: “A quick 501 at Ally Pally against Bukayo Saka, do you reckon?”

Maddison with laughter then responded: “His action was terrible though, wasn’t it?!”

The 26-year-old also had the last laugh on the pitch as he helped to cancel out Saka’s second-half penalty which had put Arsenal 2-1 up in the 56th minute.

But just 90 seconds later, Maddison nicked the ball off Jorginho to slip in Son for his second of the game and ensure Tottenham remained unbeaten in the Premier League under new boss Ange Postecoglou.