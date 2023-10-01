EPL: Luton Beat Everton For First Win of the Season

Luton Town claimed a historic first Premier League victory by shocking forlorn Everton at Goodison Park. Luton were promoted via the Championship play-offs last sea- son and had collected a single point from their opening five top-flight games but resisted an Everton fightback to take home all three points.

The hosts were the better side early on, and winger Dwight McNeil fired a volley narrowly wide before each of James Garner, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana failed to hit the target from promising positions. Luton held out before taking a shock lead in fortuitous circumstances when Carlton Morris’ header rattled the crossbar and, as Ashley Young looked to clear, the ball cannoned off captain Tom Lockyer and into the net.

The Hatters were in dreamland when they doubled their lead as Morris kept his composure to side- foot in a volley from Alfie Dough- ty’s free-kick having been left un- marked at the back post. In an action-packed first half, Garner headed against the crossbar and the Toffees did manage to pull a goal back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin from close range, which was awarded after a long check for offside by VAR.

The Englishman struck a volley wide in the second period and substitute Beto twice headed over, while at the other end Morris had an effort ruled out for offside as the visitors held on for a famous win. Kai Havertz scored his first goal for Arsenal with a penalty as they comfortably beat winless Bournemouth in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium.

Havertz, who has struggled since arriving from Chelsea in the summer, converted the second of two Gunners penalties to ensure their third consecutive away victory. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring, heading in the rebound from Gabriel Jesus’ effort and Martin Odegaard scored a penalty to give Mikel Arteta’s side a comfortable lead at the break.