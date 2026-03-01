EPL: Liverpool Put Five Past West Ham To Move 5th

•Wins for Everton, Brentford as Sunderland, B’Mouth share spoil

A clinical Liverpool performance helped them beat battling West Ham in the Premier League and move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

The hosts were 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham pulled one back early in the second half through Tomas Soucek before Cody Gakpo restored Liverpool’s three-goal lead in the 70th minute.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side scored again through Taty Castellanos, but an Axel Disasi own goal ensured Liverpool hit five goals in a league game for the first time this season.

All three of the Reds’ first-half goals came from set-pieces -with Arne Slot’s side now leading the table in 2026 when it comes to goals from set-plays (excluding penalties).

Liverpool move above Chelsea – who play leaders Arsenal on Sunday – into fifth, while West Ham remain 18th, two points behind Nottingham Forest.

Substitute Thierno Barry scored a dramatic late winner as Everton stunned Newcastle United in the Premier League to maintain their push for a European place.

Even when it looked like Everton might have to settle for a share of the spoils after winger Jacob Murphy drew Newcastle level in the 82nd minute, Barry stepped up with a close-range effort to leave Moyes punching the air on the touchline.

They move up to eighth in the table, while Newcastle stay 12th. Also, relegation-threatened Burnley mounted a stirring comeback to overturn a 3-0 deficit, but were denied a remarkable point as Mikkel Damsgaard struck a dramatic 93rd minute winner to give Brentford a 4-3 victory at Turf Moor.

It looked like the visitors were heading for a comfortable win after goals from Damsgaard, Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade inside 34 minutes but Burnley dragged them back into the game.

Jaidon Anthony initiated the comeback as his driven cross was turned into his own goal by Michael Kayode in the dying seconds of the first half, before another strike from Anthony was helped on its way into the goal by Kayode less than two minutes after the restart.

Zian Flemming then restored parity for the second-from-bottom Clarets by powering a header past Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson in the 60th minute, turning the half-time boos from the Burnley supporters into a surge of renewed belief.

Meanwhile, Evanilson came off the bench to help Bournemouth extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games as they drew with Sunderland at Vitality Stadium.

Eliezer Mayenda opened the scoring for Sunderland in the 18th minute when he bundled in from close range after Djordje Petrovic parried Habib Diarra’s fierce strike straight into the Spaniard’s path.

Having watched his side miss several opportunities to equalise, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola elected to bring on Evanilson for David Brooks at half-time.