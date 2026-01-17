Burnley earned a hard-fought and impressive Premier League point after holding Liverpool to a 1–1 draw at Anfield, with Marcus Edwards’ second-half strike cancelling out Florian Wirtz’s opener.

The Clarets spent long spells under intense pressure from the hosts, who registered 31 shots over the course of the match, but Scott Parker’s side showed resilience, organisation and composure to frustrate Liverpool and take advantage of their moment when it arrived.

Liverpool dominated the early exchanges and almost took the lead inside three minutes when Milos Kerkez found space in the box and cut the ball back, only for Lucas Pires to intervene brilliantly and prevent Curtis Jones from tapping home.

Dominik Szoboszlai also went close with a glancing header, while Burnley struggled to gain a foothold in possession.

Burnley’s first meaningful effort came through Jaidon Anthony, who fired a long-range attempt well wide, while Florentino Luis later tested the Liverpool defence with a rising shot that narrowly cleared the bar.

READ ALSO:

At the other end, Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was called into action several times, notably producing a fine save to deny Hugo Ekitike.

The visitors survived a major scare just after the half-hour mark when Liverpool were awarded a penalty following a coming together between Florentino and Cody Gakpo. Szoboszlai stepped up but struck the crossbar, much to Burnley’s relief.

However, Burnley’s resistance was finally broken two minutes before half-time. Poor defending allowed Ekitike to create space, and Florian Wirtz made no mistake, smashing his finish into the roof of the net to give Liverpool a deserved lead heading into the break.

Many expected Liverpool to pull away in the second half, but Burnley responded positively. Edwards nearly equalised early after the restart, while Dubravka continued to keep his side in the contest with another important save from Wirtz.

Bashir Humphreys also produced a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Gakpo as Liverpool pushed for a second.

Burnley’s equaliser arrived just after the hour mark. After initially wasting a promising opportunity moments earlier, Edwards made amends when he was picked out by a clever Florentino pass and calmly drilled his shot across Alisson into the bottom corner, sparking jubilant celebrations among the travelling supporters.

Liverpool attempted to respond immediately, with Humphreys again clearing off the line and Ekitike later seeing a close-range effort ruled out for offside, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Burnley were forced into changes late on, with Maxime Esteve leaving the pitch through injury, but they remained disciplined in the closing stages.

Despite sustained pressure and seven minutes of stoppage time, Burnley held firm to secure a valuable away point against one of the league’s strongest sides.

For Liverpool, it was a frustrating afternoon of dominance without reward, while Burnley will take confidence and momentum from a resolute performance at one of English football’s toughest venues.