February 16, 2025
EPL: Liverpool Goes 7 Points Clear With 2-1 Win Over Wolves

Liverpool are seven points clear of Arsenal, following a nervy 2-1 win over Wolves in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to four, after Arsenal’s late show at Leicester City on Saturday.

Mikel Merino came off the bench to score a brace as the Gunners won 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Luis Diaz bundled a cross into the net to give Liverpool the lead within the opening 15 minutes at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men doubled their advantage after Diaz was fouled inside the area.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to fire his penalty down the middle.

However, there was jeopardy in the game, after Matheus Cunha pulled one back in the 67th minute.

But Liverpool held on for the maximum points ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Aston Villa.

