EPL: Liverpool Get Injury Boost Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Prior to their Premier League match on Wednesday against Chelsea, Liverpool has received a significant boost in terms of injuries.

This comes after midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be fit for Liverpool’s encounter against Chelsea at Anfield, as revealed by manager Jurgen Klopp during his post-match interview.

The Liverpool matchday team that defeated Norwich City 5-2 in the FA Cup over the weekend did not feature Mac Allister.

READ ALSO:

Due to an injury sustained during practice, the Argentine was not risked for the match.

“He felt a little bit, so he is probably ready for Wednesday as well.

“Alexis, he only rested today,” Klopp told ITV after the win over the Canaries.

Liverpool’s next encounter is an away trip to Arsenal following the Chelsea match.