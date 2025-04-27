EPL: Liverpool Crowned Champion With Emphatic Win Over Tottenham

Share

Anfield was the central of historic celebrations on Sunday, April 27, as Liverpool secured the 2024-2025 Premier League title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

In a performance worthy of champions, Arne Slot’s side swept aside their London opponents to clinch the club’s 20th league title, thrilling a jubilant home crowd with a display of relentless attacking football.

Despite an early setback when Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Liverpool quickly reasserted control.

Luis Díaz struck just four minutes later to level the match, setting the stage for a dominant Reds display.

Alexis Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead in the 24th minute with a precise finish, before Cody Gakpo extended the lead ten minutes later with a smart header.

The hosts maintained their intensity in the second half, with Mohamed Salah adding a fourth goal shortly after the hour mark.

Tottenham’s woes deepened when Destiny Udogie inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 69th minute, sealing the emphatic scoreline.

The result left Liverpool unassailable at the top of the Premier League table with 82 points from 34 matches, 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

With only four games remaining, the title was mathematically secured, marking the culmination of a sensational campaign.

Anfield erupted at full-time as players, coaching staff, and supporters celebrated a well-earned triumph.

Under Slot’s leadership, Liverpool have combined attacking brilliance with defensive resilience, delivering consistent performances that ultimately restored them to the summit of English football.

Sunday’s commanding win not only underlined Liverpool’s dominance but also ensured their coronation as champions in memorable fashion a triumph that will be cherished for years to come.

